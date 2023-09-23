Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is an exceptional football player.

The Norwegian penned a new long-term contract at the Emirates yesterday, and he’s here to stay. He has been brilliant for Arsenal over the years, and even the best manager in the world is impressed with how good he has been.

Here’s what Guardiola said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola raves about Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for just £30 million in the summer of 2021 (Sky Sports).

There were a few eyebrows raised when this move first went through, with many criticising Mikel Arteta for signing the Norwegian ahead of other Premier League-proven players.

Odegaard, however, has proved all his critics wrong. He has been incredible for Arsenal over the last two years, and he’s getting better with each passing day.

Just last week, Gary Neville claimed that if Pep Guardiola was given the option to sign one player from this Arsenal squad for his Manchester City side, he’d choose Odegaard.

The Spaniard was asked about that yesterday, and he all but admitted it.

He said, as per HaytersTV: “He’s an exceptional player! Exceptional! His talent’s really good.

“He became the captain because also – on and off the pitch – he’s really well, he has consistency – playing a lot of games. He suits perfect for the idea for Mikel and Arsenal. He’s a really, really good player!”

TBR View:

If the best manager in the world thinks you’re an exceptional player, you must be doing something right.

Martin Odegaard is one of Arsenal’s best players. The Gunners skipper has been sensational, and since the start of last season, he has added goals to his game, making him much more dangerous.

The 24-year-old has now penned a new five-year deal at the Emirates, and that is amazing news for the club, especially before the North London derby tomorrow.

Odegaard is almost guaranteed to start against Tottenham, and if he has a good game, Arsenal should be able to pick up a comfortable win at home.