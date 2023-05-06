‘Will not be an issue’: Fabrizio Romano says club will happily let Spurs take ‘crazy’ manager











Julian Nagelsmann is apparently now Tottenham’s top managerial target.

Fabrizio Romano documented Spurs’ increasing interest in Nagelsmann on his YouTube channel, while he also revealed another intriguing aspect to this story in the same video.

Of course, Nagelsmann remains on the payroll at Bayern Munich despite the fact he has been replaced by Thomas Tuchel in the dugout, but despite the fact Nagelsmann is still technically a Bayern Munich employee, the Bavarian club will not kick up too much of a fuss if Tottenham do come after their ‘crazy’ former gaffer.

Bayern will let Nagelsmann go

Romano shared what he knows about the German club and their former manager.

“From what I understand, Bayern will not be an issue in this story. It’s true that he’s under contract with Bayern, but Tottenham sources feel it won’t be a problem to find an agreement with Bayern. The real point is the Sporting Director and to convince Nagelsmann,” Romano said.

Makes life easier

Tottenham aren’t close to hiring Nagelsmann at this point, but the fact that Bayern aren’t going to pose a problem for Spurs certainly makes life easier.

Indeed, club-to-club negotiations can so often be a sticking point in these situations. It’s why Leeds United didn’t appoint Andoni Iraola in February and why Spurs didn’t go after Graham Potter a couple of years ago when he had a huge exit clause in his contract.

Bayern are willing to play ball with Spurs over Nagelsmann, and, to be honest, they should be happy to.

Let’s face it, Bayern don’t want to keep paying their former manager to do absolutely nothing, so they’ll be glad to shift his wages over to Spurs.

Whether or not Nagelsmann will want to give up what is such a comfortable situation remains to be seen, but the fact that Bayern are willing to let Spurs go for the gaffer will certainly help them get their foot in the door.

