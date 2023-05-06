‘Will hit the ground running’: £70m man will make an instant impact at Liverpool - pundit











Steve Nicol has tipped Alexis Mac Allister to make an instant impact at Liverpool if he signs for the Reds this summer.

It’s being widely reported that the Merseyside club are closing in on the signing of the Brighton star, and Nicol thinks that he will be a jewel in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool crown.

The pundit, speaking on ESPN, says that Mac Allister is a step up on what Liverpool already have in their midfield, claiming that the Argentine has the ability to hit the ground running and make an instant impact at Anfield.

Hit the ground running

Nicol gave his verdict on the £70m Liverpool target.

“Absolutely quality. A step up, a step up on what they have and he’s proven in the Premier League. That’s exactly what Liverpool need, someone who will hit the ground running,” Nicol said.

Has the ability

Above anything else in his career so far, Mac Allister has shown that he’s been able to adapt to any situation very easily.

From the Argentine third-tier to Boca Juniors to Brighton to playing in a World Cup final, Mac Allister has taken everything in his career in his stride so far, and he would be able to make the step up to a club like Liverpool with relative ease as well.

Mac Allister is a fantastic player, but while we’ve seen a number of high-profile flops in the Premier League in recent years, it’s hard to imagine the Argentine going down that path.

As Nicol says, Mac Allister should be able to hit the ground running if he joins Liverpool, all that remains to be seen is whether or not this move will go through.

