Report: Liverpool strike verbal agreement over 'one of the best midfielders' around











Speculation linking Liverpool with Alexis Mac Allister has been intensifying in recent days.

The Reds appear to be working hard to seal a deal and bring the Argentina international to Anfield.

Liverpool were expected to approach Jude Bellingham this summer, but eventually pulled the plug on a move.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants quantity as well as quality amid expiring contracts and ageing legs in midfield.

With Bellingham’s price tag, this wouldn’t have been possible.

A report from Italy has now claimed that Liverpool have actually reached a verbal agreement with Brighton.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Reds have made a €60million (£53million) offer, which is to the Seagulls’s liking.

There is ‘already an understanding’ between Liverpool and Brighton, added the report.

However, Mac Allister apparently wants to wait until the end of the season before deciding on his next move.

He reportedly wants to play in the Champions League next season.

With Liverpool currently fifth in the table and four points behind Manchester United, they face an uphill battle to qualify.

Our view

This report, if true, is very much a case of ‘do you want the good news or the bad news?’.

While it’s nice to hear Liverpool and Brighton seem to have come to an agreement, the player doesn’t seem sure.

That’s according to the report, anyway.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There are plenty of reports doing the rounds at present, and in some cases, there’s conflicting information.

For example, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Mac Allister is in fact “keen” on a move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have reported that Brighton want upwards of £70million for the midfielder.

Overall, it looks as though things are heading in the right direction regarding Liverpool and Mac Allister.

As a proven Premier League player and World Cup winner who was “one of the best” at the tournament, he certainly has a lot to offer the Reds.

And with James Milner seemingly going to Brighton, this could open the door to Mac Allister going the other way.