‘Will he regret staying?’: Manager of ‘extraordinary’ £30m striker linked with Spurs speaks on his future

Tottenham were heavily linked to forward Gift Orban this summer transfer window and his current manager has shared whether he believes the player regrets not leaving his club.

It was a long summer transfer window for Tottenham as they were interested in many players. One of them linked to the club was Gift Orban.

The player was reportedly keen on joining Spurs as well, but in the end, a move for the young striker never happened.

Orban looks a top talent for Gent and it was no shock to see him linked to Spurs this summer. Now, his manager has spoken out on his future.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Orban’s manager speaks out on his future

Orban looks like an ‘extraordinary‘ attacker and the 21 year-old is already making history as he managed to score a first-half hat-trick in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He managed to score the three goals in three minutes and 25 seconds.

Speaking via Belgium publication Voetbalkrant, Gent’s manager said: “I’m glad I still have my strikers and otherwise we would have solved it differently. We’ll see, there are still a few markets open, so always pay attention,” said Hein Vanhaezebrouck about Gift Orban, among others.

“Will he regret staying? No, he will certainly get many more opportunities to play. The fact that he started on the bench against Club Brugge is because I have three good strikers.

“And the fact that he had to come off after Fadiga’s red card was because Cuypers has a greater range. Gift Orban has handled that professionally.”

Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

No doubt it would be a very exciting signing for the present and the future if Spurs do end up bringing Orban to the Premier League. He has a reported price tag of around £30million.

There is a lot of exciting talent at Spurs and with progressive manager Ange Postecoglou at the club it looks like the attackers will thrive.