‘Will be singled out’: Paul Merson says teams are going to start targeting 22-year-old Arsenal player now

Arsenal have proven to be impossible to beat in the Premier League so far this season, but they’re far from being invulnerable.

The Gunners may be yet to lose a game, but some of their perforances this season have been less than impressive.

The games against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham standout as underwhelming showings, and, on other days, the results could’ve been different.

Writing in his column on Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has been discussing another potential issue that’s on the horizon for Arsenal.

Indeed, Merson reckons that while Bukayo Saka is a fantastic player, teams are now going to start targeting him as a player they need to stop at all costs as he’s the beating heart of this Arsenal team.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka will be targeted

Merson shared his view on the youngster.

“As for Bukayo Saka, he’s earned his reputation as one of the biggest matchwinners in the Premier League, so teams will start to highlight him. He’s got to come up with solutions, as Marc Cucurella marked him out of the game the other day. Saka will be singled out by opposition managers when it comes to their team talks and they might even double up on him, it’s up to him to find solutions to make things happen for his team,” Merson wrote.

Stop Saka, stop Arsenal

While Arsenal are a lot more than just a one-man team, at times, they do go through Saka quite a lot.

It’s not as simple as stopping Saka and stopping Arsenal, but if you do quieten the winger down, Arsenal aren’t the same threat.

Of course, stopping Saka is a task that is much easier said than done, but if you do have a plan to nullify his threat, you have a much greater chance of beating the Gunners.

Saka is a brilliant player, but as with any brilliant player, teams will now head into games with a plan to stop him.