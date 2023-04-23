Wilfried Zaha to seriously consider Arsenal move this summer - journalist











Wilfried Zaha would seriously consider joining Arsenal this summer if the Gunners do end up making a move for the Crystal Palace star.

That is according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who was speaking to Give Me Sport, and suggested that any player would struggle to turn down the Gunners at this point.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

There was a time when it seemed that the chance to make another big move may have passed Wilfried Zaha by. He has been outstanding at the highest level for a number of years now. However, no-one was ever willing to pay a price Palace were happy with.

Zaha would seriously consider Arsenal move

But this summer could be different. As things stand, Zaha is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Reports have suggested that Arsenal have been in contact with Zaha’s representatives about a possible move. And it is not difficult to see why.

He does turn 31 later this year. But on a free transfer, he would arguably be a smart signing for almost anyone in the division.

It will be interesting to see where Zaha sees himself going. He seemingly does not lack belief in his own ability. But obviously, he will want to go somewhere where he is likely to play.

Arsenal’s forwards have been absolutely sensational this season. So any attacking player coming in is facing a huge task.

But O’Rourke believes that Zaha would indeed struggle to turn Mikel Arteta’s men down if the chance presented itself.

“Any player right now would be excited by the prospect of joining Arsenal. There’s going to be Champions League football next season and they could be potential title winners as well,” he told Give Me Sport.

“They’re a club really going places under Mikel Arteta as well and it’s a good young squad there. I think they’ll just get better and better.

“So yeah, I’m sure Zaha, if Arsenal did come back and show interest in him, it’s a move he would seriously consider.”

Zaha would be a really decent signing for the Gunners. He would not necessarily hold down a spot ahead of either Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli. But he would be able to make a significant contribution.

He is a ‘world-class‘ player who continues to make an impact in the top-flight. Perhaps Arsenal will be the ones to offer him a new challenge next year.