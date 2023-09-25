Wilfried Gnonto absolutely loved £15m Tottenham player’s performance v Arsenal

Tottenham didn’t half show themselves as top four contenders yesterday as they put in a fine performance to take a point from Arsenal.

Spurs twice had to come from behind against the Gunners and showed grit, determination, and crucially, quality, when it mattered in one of the most significant NLD’s in years.

But while the attacking play of Heung-Min Son and James Maddison caught the eye, there was yet another excellent display at left-back from Destiny Udogie. And a certain Willy Gnonto of Leeds loved it.

Willy Gnonto loves Destiny Udogie’s performance for Spurs v Arsenal

Udogie and Gnonto are teammates at international level of course. The Italian duo are two of the most exciting young players in England and both have had a taste of the Premier League now.

And after Udogie had celebrated the draw with Arsenal over on his Instagram page, Leeds star Gnonto was immediately down in the comments to show his love for the Spurs man.

Posting a wordless emoji reaction to suggest the left-back was an absolute powerhouse in his performance.

Udogie has certainly found his feet under Ange Postecoglou since signing for Spurs for around £15m last year.

As left-backs go this season, few have been better than the young Italian.

Looking a real top player

Among a number of Tottenham players shining this season, Destiny Udogie is one who is really catching the eye on the left.

Many expected Pedro Porro – who is also doing wel – to be the one who really caught fire this season.

But Udogie is usurping the Spaniard and his performances down the left have been exceptional thus far.

At £15m, he certainly looks a snip and with a bit more work, he can go on to become one of the very best left-sided players in Europe.