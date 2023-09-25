Alan Shearer raves about ‘sensational’ £22m Tottenham player v Arsenal

Tottenham and Arsenal played out a superb derby day battle yesterday as the game ended 2-2 at The Emirates.

Heung-Min Son was the hero of the hour for Tottenham as his double ensured they took a big point in a massive North London derby. Of course, Bukayo Saka shone for the Gunners and James Maddison continued his good form.

However, including him in his latest team of the week, former Newcastle forward Alan Shearer felt it was the movement of Heung-Min Son that was brilliant.

Alan Shearer praises ‘sensational’ Heung-Min Son

Shearer included two Tottenham players in his latest team of the week for the official Premier League website.

And when speaking about Son, he admitted he was super impressed with the South Korean’s movement to score his first goal.

“The movement for his first goal was sensational, and he showed great composure for his second,” Shearer said.

Son has been a revelation playing a more central role under Ange Postecoglou. He has embraced the skipper’s armband too and looks back to his very best.

Since signing for Spurs in 2015 for just £22m, Son has been brilliant. And right now, it looks like he could be in for his best season yet.

A new player

It wasn’t too long ago that Heung-Min Son was topping the Premier League goalscoring charts and he looks like he might be on his way to doing that again.

Since Harry Kane left, Son has stepped up massively and now looks like being the main man in this new and exciting Tottenham side.

If Son continues to perform as he is at the moment then Spurs will be in serious contention for a top four spot. A trophy might even follow.