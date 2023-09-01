‘Wide of the mark’: Journalist suggests one report on Mo Salah and Liverpool is completely wrong

Mo Salah could well end up leaving Liverpool to move to Saudi Arabia before the end of the transfer window.

Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Salah and reports of a £150m bid are being widely reported today. Further, it’s claimed another bid of close to £175m is going to come in as well, as Liverpool prepare for a huge fight.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, while there is plenty doing the rounds about Salah right now, certain aspects of reports would appear to not be quite so accurate.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, there is something in there when it comes to the offer for Salah.

However, Jacobs has moved to rubbish claims that Salah is actually going to fly out to Jeddah to push through a deal. Instead, Jacobs claims that Al-Ittihad are simply waiting to see if Salah will engage with Liverpool to push the deal along, while the player himself remains committed to Sunday’s game.

With the Saudi window remaining open for a week after the Premier League, Liverpool will face an anxious wait when it comes to Salah.

Should he decide to push through a move, then things could start looking bleak for Jurgen Klopp very quickly.