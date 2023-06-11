Tottenham are reportedly at the very beginning of negotiations to try and bring James Maddison to the club this summer.

Reports in recent days have suggested Spurs are opening talks with Maddison and Leicester, after Ange Postecoglou approved the pursuit of the England man.

Of course, Newcastle and others are interest in Maddison as well.

But according to The Nothern Echo, Tottenham feel they have something on offer that will tempt Maddison to them instead of the northeast.

Tottenham hoping to lure James Maddison

According to The Mail, the fact Tottenham are based in London could hold some weight for Maddison this summer.

It’s claimed that he has previously seen the appeal in moving to the capital. This, despite Spurs being unable to offer Champions League football at the moment.

Of course, Newcastle can offer that carrot for next season, leaving Maddison with a tricky decison to make.

A number of clubs are expected to test the waters when it comes to the Leicester man. However, the Foxes might not be getting what they want for their star man, with reports suggesting a deal closer to £40m is more likely after their relegation.

Newcastle are believed to be willing to make the ‘incredible‘ Maddison their highest earner. Spurs, meanwhile, are desperate for a creative midfielder.

Let battle commence

The Leicester man is in a good position here really. He’s got some big clubs vying for his signature and wherever he lands he’s going to end up with a nice big contract.

Of course, playing at the highest level is also going to come into it. And while London might appeal to him, Newcastle’s rise under Howe and PIF cannot be ignored.

Certainly, it looks like there’s going to be a battle for his signature here. And in the end, Maddison will be picking between top clubs whoever he goes to.