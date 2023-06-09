Newcastle willing to make £40m player their highest earner if he signs for them

Newcastle United are still looking to try and sign James Maddison and will make him their top earner if they are indeed successful.

Maddison is one of the most in-demand names on the market heading into this summer. After being relegated with Leicester, he is expected to secure a move back to the Premier League quickly.

And according to 90Min, Newcastle are willing to make him their top earner if decides to join the Toon.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Newcastle willing to spend big for James Maddison

While there’s still no breakthrough in terms of a fee, it seems clubs are plotting how they might convince Maddison to choose them.

90Min reports how the Magpies would place him alongside Bruno Guimaraes as their top earner on around £120k-a-week. That is big money, although it’s suggested Spurs would offer him similar to Harry Kane which is closer to the £200k mark.

Lauded for his ‘exceptional‘ form prior to the World Cup, Maddison was one of the few players to come out of the season with any credit for Leicester.

But with a Euros next year, Maddison knows he can’t afford to be playing Championship football.

The race is on

It very much seems like the clamour to get a deal done for Maddison is on. It’s already been reported that Spurs have made their move and are trying to reach an agreement with Leicester.

Maddison will be happy to bide his time over this you feel. Both Tottenham and Newcastle have a lot going for them right now.

But it’s clear Eddie Howe wants him in the northeast and if money isn’t the main driver, then Maddison might well be best served choosing the Toon.