Why Ryan Gravenberch will wear the number 38 shirt number at Liverpool

Liverpool finally completed a deal to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich last night after weeks of deliberation.

Gravenberch has signed for the Reds in a deal worth north of £30m.

The Dutch midfielder will add further depth to the ranks at Anfield in midfield. However, he hasn’t gone the traditional route when it comes to picking a squad number at Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch shirt number explained

Liverpool have confirmed that Gravenberch will wear the number 38 shirt at Anfield. This, despite others being available.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And according to The Evening Standard’s live blog last night, there was a sentimental explanation for the choice of number for Gravenberch.

“Ryan Gravenberch’s Liverpool shirt number has been confirmed after he completed a £34million transfer from Bayern Munich. “Ajax academy graduate Gravenberch will don the No38 shirt an Anfield,” The ES wrote.

“Traditional midfield options No14, No15 and No16 were also up for grabs and there was a big gap between No22 and No 31 – last worn by Raheem Sterling – that only Andy Robertson occupies at No26.

“However, a sentimental option was also there for Gravenberch. He wore the No38 shirt during his early days in the Ajax first-team and took that number at Bayern too, with his more regular Ajax No8 not available at either Munich or Anfield.”

Gravenberch will hope to make an instant impression and follow in the footsteps of fellow Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum, who had a superb career at Anfield.

Time to shine

With a midfield rebuild now complete at Liverpool, it’s time for a number of players to show just why they were brought in. Gravenberch is one of those players.

He didn’t show the talent he displayed at Ajax while with Bayern Munich and now he has another chance to prove it at a massive club.

If Gravenberch can be a success, then Liverpool have every chance of making it into the top four come May.