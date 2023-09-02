Ryan Gravenberch shares what his parents have made of his Liverpool move

All’s well that ends well at Liverpool as Ryan Gravenberch finally joined the Reds late on transfer deadline day.

After news broke of Liverpool reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich over Gravenberch on Thursday, a long wait ensued for the Anfield faithful.

On Friday evening, the Reds got everything over the line and announced Gravenberch as their fourth summer signing on their website and socials.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Dutchman’s arrival also came with a host of media content as he and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke about the move.

Gravenberch revealed that he spoke a lot with his parents about the prospect of joining the Reds, and they were equally on board.

“I spoke a lot with my parents about this move,” he told the Anfield club’s website. “They were just wishing also for Liverpool, you know. That was a good thing.”

Gravenberch also spoke of how that photo of him in the gym wearing a Liverpool shirt came about.

“It was a couple of years ago in the gym,” he said. “I swapped a shirt with a former player from here, Ki-Jana Hoever. That was a very nice shirt.”

One of Gravenberch’s photos from his new signing photoshoot pays homage to the picture he took in Hoever’s shirt.

Our view

It’s good to see Gravenberch arrive at Liverpool to such fanfare and also to hear his family being on board with his Reds move.

Gravenberch is an immensely talented player who should certainly be getting more game time than he ended up with at Bayern.

At just 21, he has his whole career ahead of him, and it’ll be exciting to see how he fares under Klopp at Anfield.