Why Brendan Rodgers rejected Tottenham job 11 years ago











Brendan Rodgers has been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job again, 11 years after he rejected an opportunity to become their manager.

The 50-year-old, branded as a ‘fantastic’ manager by Fraser Forster, was sacked by Leicester City last week. He is available now, and with Spurs looking for a new boss, he would be a really interesting option.

However, this is not the first time Rodgers has been on Daniel Levy’s radar.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers rejected the Tottenham job in 2012

The managerial merry-go-round at Tottenham looks like it will never stop.

Since the turn of this century, Spurs have had 17 managers and only one of them was able to bring them a trophy. That is a shocking statistic, and it is one that has to change ASAP.

The last Tottenham manager to win a trophy was Juande Ramos in 2008. He was replaced by Harry Redknapp eight months later and he spent nearly four years at the club.

Right after Redknapp left, Levy wanted to bring Rodgers in. However, Spurs’ history of hiring and firing managers made the Englishman reject them.

In December 2013, Rodgers was asked why he rejected Tottenham. He told The Guardian: “A close shave. They are a great club and one of the things I looked at was their history.

“They’d had 11 managers in 18 years there, so for someone like myself, who needed to create something, I needed to go to a club that was going to give us that opportunity. I am more than happy with the choice I made to come here (Liverpool) and hopefully, in time, it will prove to be the right one.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

If Rodgers decides to look at Tottenham’s history with managers again, he won’t find much difference. However, he may accept the job this time around.

Spurs haven’t won anything for 15 years and always seem to find a way to fall short of their targets. It really must be infuriating to be a Tottenham supporter at times, but it must be said that they have a much better squad now than they did back in 2012.

To add to that, Spurs are in a better place financially too, which means Rodgers will be given plenty of money to spend on transfers if he gets the job this summer.

The 50-year-old is reportedly on Tottenham’s radar now following his sacking at Leicester, and we won’t be surprised if Levy finally gets his man.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all