Tottenham Hotspur fans have been told to keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers as Daniel Levy’s search for a new manager continues.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte after his furious outburst at the end of the Southampton game. He simply had to go, and he was shown the door eight days after the incident.

Cristian Stellini has been given the reins until the end of the season, and Tottenham are expected to appoint a new manager in the summer. Rodgers, who was sacked by Leicester City last weekend, could be an option.

Journalist tells Tottenham fans to keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers is a fantastic manager.

The 50-year-old did a remarkable job at Leicester with limited resources there. He won the FA Cup and Community Shield with the Foxes and even got them into Europe.

This season, things just didn’t go to plan for Leicester, and the club decided to part ways with Rodgers after they found themselves in a relegation battle.

That, however, hasn’t changed Tottenham’s opinion of the Englishman, and Ben Jacobs has revealed that Spurs firmly believe he could bring them success if they appoint him as the new manager.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Keep an eye on Brendan Rodgers.

“Even though he left Leicester in the relegation zone, Tottenham have no concerns he could succeed in the job. Rodgers showed with Leicester he can contend for top four.”

TBR View:

Rodgers really would be a great option for Tottenham.

The 50-year-old did a good job at Liverpool, an excellent job at Celtic and his time at Leicester was very impressive as well. He develops young players and plays an attractive style of football too, which checks all the boxes Spurs are looking for.

Jose Mourinho, a man Tottenham fans know very well, is a big fan of Rodgers, who was previously his assistant. The Special One even branded the job he has done as ‘amazing‘ over the years at Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but in our opinion, Rodgers would be a great appointment for Spurs.

