Why a number of staff members decided to leave Feyenoord under Arne Slot as he closes in on Tottenham job











A number of staff members at Feyenoord reportedly decided to leave the club due to reported Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Arne Slot.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that people who have worked with Slot have said he can be ‘overpowering’.

The Dutchman has emerged as Tottenham’s favoured choice to replace Antonio Conte ahead of the summer, with Ryan Mason set to see out the remainder of the campaign.

Indeed, Graeme Bailey claims that Spurs could announce Slot as their new manager as early as this week.

The 44-year-old has gained many admirers after guiding Feyenoord to their first Eredivisie title since 2017. His success in Holland has clearly turned Daniel Levy’s head.

But it seems that he can also be quite difficult to work alongside, which has led to Feyenoord staff members leaving the club.

Why staff members have left Feyenoord

The Daily Mail claims that people who have worked alongside Slot have described him as someone who can be ‘overpowering’.

A number of Feyenoord scouts and recruitment specialists have recently left the club due to Slot’s demands, the outlet has learned.

With Spurs hoping to wrap up a deal for Slot over the coming days, you’d hope the club would be fully aware of any potential downfalls.

Nevertheless, it seems that Slot has a clear idea of what he wants and he will undoubtedly be keen to take on a leading role should he join Tottenham.

That wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing for a club like Spurs who have lacked direction for the last four years.

