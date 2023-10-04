‘Whispers’: Journalist says he’s heard rumours 31-year-old Celtic player hasn’t been trying hard enough

Celtic have a goalkeeping issue that they will need to sort out soon. You all think I’m talking about Joe Hart again, right?

Wrong. The spotlight this weekend was on Scott Bain and Ben Siegrist after Joe Hart sat out the Motherwell win due to suspension.

Bain was preferred over his Swiss counterpart at Fir Park which does not bode well for Siegrist‘s future at Celtic.

The 31-year-old ‘keeper has largely been anonymous since signing for the club. Two appearances in over a year show that he has fallen out of favour at Celtic.

But after signing for the club last summer and vowing to take over from Joe Hart, just what has happened to Siegrist at Celtic?

Could Ben Siegrist be lacking ambition at Celtic?

Daily Record journalist, Michael Gannon, has revealed the ‘whispers’ he’s heard at Celtic surrounding Siegrist and his apparent lack of ambition at the club.

Speaking on the Record Celtic podcast, Gannon said that the former Swiss u21 international has gotten too comfortable in his backup role at the club.

Gannon said [Record Celtic podcast], “Siegrist? I don’t know.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I mean, there’s been a few whispers about kind of behind the scenes about not quite applying himself or maybe being quite a little bit too comfortable in that backup goalkeeper role.”

If that is the case, that begs the question. Why did Celtic keep him when it was reported that he wanted to leave the club in the summer?

I get that we need three keepers at the club but would it not have been better to keep young Tobi Oluwayemi at Celtic to train and learn from Hart and Bain in the first team than keep a player who has obviously no intentions of pushing for the number one jersey?

Whatever is going on with him it seems that Celtic now have two goalkeeping problems to deal with heading into the January window.

