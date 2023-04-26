Whether Mauricio Pochettino would now accept the Arsenal job after latest Tottenham snub











Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is edging closer to a move to Chelsea, but he would reportedly never accept the Arsenal job.

Tottenham are searching for yet another new permanent manager off the back of a disappointing season.

Their north London rivals in Arsenal are thriving under Mikel Arteta, while Chelsea are closing in on appointing Spurs fan-favourite Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham fans have called for the return of the Argentine boss in recent home games, but it seems that the club are looking to go in a different direction.

Indeed, Guillem Balague claims that Spurs are looking for a ‘less experienced manager’ or their ‘new Pochettino’.

And as Pochettino closes in on a move to Stamford Bridge, The Daily Mail reports that he would never even consider Arsenal as an option.

Pochettino would never consider Arsenal

The outlet claims that after Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham back in 2019, Arsenal explored the possibility of hiring the 51-year-old.

But at the time, the former Spurs boss refused to even consider a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mail claims that Pochettino’s ‘heart wouldn’t let him’ and his views on the Arsenal job have not changed.

Many Tottenham fans will be left disappointed if Pochettino does secure a switch to Chelsea. But it would be the ultimate kick in the teeth if ever rocked up at Arsenal.

While Spurs and Chelsea share a fierce rivalry, it doesn’t come close to the north London derby.

Pochettino has admitted in the past that he would never consider a switch to the Emirates and while Spurs fans will undoubtedly be saddened if he joins Chelsea, this will at least give them some relief.

