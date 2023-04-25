Guillem Balague shares the real reason why Tottenham haven't offered a contract to Mauricio Pochettino











Guillem Balague has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are searching for a ‘less experienced’ manager and that’s why they haven’t offered Mauricio Pochettino the job.

Cristian Stellini became the second manager to be given his marching orders by Tottenham this season after a humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

The Italian replaced Antonio Conte last month and lasted just four Premier League games.

It was much of the same from Spurs under Stellini, which was rather unsurprising given that he’s worked as Conte’s right-hand man over the past few years.

During his short tenure, Tottenham fans made their feelings known to the club’s hierarchy as they called for Mauricio Pochettino to return during their home games.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

But in what is yet another blow for Spurs fans, Pochettino is now edging closer towards joining their London rivals Chelsea.

And Balague claims that while there has been ‘indirect contact’ between Tottenham and Pochettino, the north Londoners have not offered him the job.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Why Tottenham haven’t offered Pochettino the job

Balague took to Twitter on Monday night and claimed that Spurs are looking for their ‘new Pochettino’.

This is why Tottenham haven’t firmed up their interest in their former boss and he is now set to join Chelsea.

He wrote: “It feels Pochettino and Spurs are in different places right now. Spurs are after a less experienced manager, the new ‘Pochettino’, hence the interest in Vincent Kompany.

“The only contact related to the Spurs job with Poche was indirect and nothing was offered.

“Chelsea gets a hungry manager, who have analysed to the detail the rights and wrongs of his jobs, who will now have more control than the first time he was offered the job by Boehly (rejected by Poche then) and who arrives to Stamford Bridge at the right time. When direction and criteria are needed.”

It will certainly be a painful one to watch for Spurs fans if Pochettino does secure a move to Stamford Bridge.

Many fans expected the Argentine to return to London one day, but not to secure a move to one of their biggest rivals in Chelsea.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Tottenham weren’t interested in bringing the 51-year-old back to the club and this will only increase the pressure on Daniel Levy to get the next managerial appointment right.

