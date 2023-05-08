Whether Leeds are still planning to expand Elland Road after terrible season so far











A report has shared more details on the future of Leeds United’s plans to expand Elland Road amid a dreadful season on the pitch.

The Athletic has explained what could happen to the club’s home in the future with their Premier League status at risk.

The last thing Leeds fans will be thinking about right now is the development at Elland Road.

Andrea Radrizzani has made a huge decision in the last week to sack Javi Gracia and Victor Orta.

With just four games remaining, the club turned to Sam Allardyce to try and keep them in the Premier League.

His short tenure didn’t start brilliantly, losing 2-1 to Manchester City.

The scoreline doesn’t quite reflect the performance, with Erling Haaland missing a number of key chances.

However, they will be buoyed by the fact that they avoided another drubbing considering recent performances.

Leeds United have some very ambitious plans going forward, as every top club looks to continue improving their facilities.

The drop off in revenues outside of the Premier League all of a sudden can make these decisions much more difficult to make.

Leeds plans for Elland Road after terrible Premier League season

The report from The Athletic states that the 49ers have the option to buy Radrizzani out until January 2024.

They would like to take over before the start of July, but only if Premier League survival is secured.

In that scenario, they would like to press on with plans to expand Elland Road’s capacity to 60,000.

However, the report adds that, ‘Relegation, however, would be a game-changer and the investors behind the 49ers are more cautious about a buyout of a second-tier club.’

Given recent performances, some Leeds players might not want Elland Road to be expanded too quickly.

Those who travelled to Bournemouth made their feelings very clear about the current state of the side.

There will be hope that Sam Allardyce can do enough to keep Leeds in the top flight.

They’ve got a very difficult run-in and will hope that now West Ham are safe, that could offer them the best chance of earning three points.

Unfortunately, Newcastle will want to bounce back from yesterday’s defeat when they face Leeds on Saturday.

And given how inconsistent they’ve been this season, it’s impossible to know what Tottenham team will turn up on the final day of the campaign.

