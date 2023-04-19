‘When you speak to scouts’: 19-year-old Arsenal want to sign is so highly rated by experts – journalist











Romeo Lavia is really rated within the footballing sphere according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey shared what he’s heard from various scouts within the Premier League about Lavia.

This comes against a backdrop of serious interest from Arsenal who have been strongly linked with the Belgian.

The Southampton midfielder may not be seen as one of the Premier League’s biggest stars. After all, he does play for the team that is sitting at the bottom of the league, but according to Bailey, scouts who have watched him with their expert eyes believe he’s a top prospect within the game.

Lavia rated highly

Bailey shared what he knows about the 19-year-old.

“I think Lavia is one of those players who when you speak to scouts around the league, they think his ceiling is so high guys, they think he’s a real prospect. He’s got Premier League minutes under his belt which only helps him. Obviously Lavia is going down, but he’s a really interesting one,” Bailey said.

Easy to see why

It’s not hard to see why some of the Premier League’s top experts rate Lavia so highly. After all, he is the shining diamond in the league’s worst team.

Indeed, as bad as Southampton have been this season, it’s impossible not to be impressed by what we’ve seen from Lavia so far in his budding career.

As Bailey says, the Belgian is likely to be relegated with the Saints this season, but regardless, will probably be playing Premier League football next term after a summer transfer.

Whether or not that’s to Arsenal or elsewhere remains to be seen, but Lavia may well have the chance to put himself in the shop window against the Gunners on Friday.

