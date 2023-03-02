When Emerson Royal is expected to return to Spurs side after injury











Emerson Royal is expected to be fit for Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Wolves on Saturday after missing their FA Cup tie with Sheffield United due to a knee injury, according to a report from Evening Standard.

Who would have thought that an injury to Emerson would be seen as a setback even just a few weeks ago?

The Brazilian has been a revelation for Tottenham in the last few games. He was heroic against Manchester City. And he followed that with superb displays against the likes of West Ham and Chelsea.

Emerson Royal expected to return from injury this weekend

His form has kept January signing Pedro Porro out of the side. But there was a change on the right against Sheffield United on Wednesday, with Porro handed a start.

Emerson was nowhere to be seen. And the Evening Standard reports that he missed out due to a minor injury. The good news is that he is likely to be available again when Spurs travel to Molineux this weekend.

Tottenham desperately need a big reaction after their loss at Bramall Lane. It was a terrible display from a much-changed Spurs side.

You would imagine that they will go full strength to try and get some momentum before they face AC Milan in the Champions League.

And with that, Emerson will likely go straight back in if he is available. That will be a big boost based on his recent form.

Of course, some will be wary of getting carried away with Emerson’s form. But he is playing the best football since his £26 million move. He has been ‘fantastic‘.

And having him back quickly feels like a really important piece of news for Tottenham after a nightmare start to the week.