Arsenal and Tottenham played out a wonderful North London Derby last weekend which ended up finishing 2-2 inside The Emirates.

For Tottenham, it was a massive statement of intent that they are indeed here to stay under Ange Postecoglou this season. Arsenal, of course, know they are one of the stronger teams in the league.

However, things could have been much different on the day had Gabriel Jesus took a glorious chance in the first half. The Brazilian fired over when free and in on goal and it proved crucial. And footage doing the rounds today has shown just how William Saliba reacted to the miss.

William Saliba spotted reacting in despair to Gabriel Jesus miss v Tottenham

As we know, Jesus has always had criticism levelled at him for not being an out and goalscorer who misses big chances. And that was on display with this miss.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, in footage doing the rounds today on social media, the cameraman has caught defender Saliba reacting how most Arsenal fans probably felt when Jesus fired over.

Saliba can be seen throwing himself to the floor as Jesus misses, in an apparent show of frustration at what ended up being a huge miss for Arsenal.

Of course, this is just a flash in the pan moment. But in just one small reaction, it probably sums up why Jesus does indeed end up getting downplayed by some as a top number nine.

Jesus has to start scoring more goals

The problem that Gabriel Jesus has when it comes to not finding the net enough is that we know Mikel Arteta won’t hesitate to move him out of the way or even on.

Jesus has played a big role in improving this Arsenal side but as we’ve seen with Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, Arteta can be ruthless.

The Brazilian striker needs to start taking the chances like he missed here. We don’t see Erling Haaland miss those, and that is the difference.