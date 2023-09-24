What Aaron Ramsdale did on the Arsenal bench after David Raya’s brilliant save v Tottenham

Arsenal are currently 1-1 with Tottenham at half-time in the NLD after a breathtaking half of football in London.

The Gunners took the lead when Bukayo Saka’s shot/cross was deflected into the net by Cristian Romero.

However, Tottenham fought back and after some big saves from David Raya, Heung-Min Son struck an equaliser after great work from James Maddison.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Indeed, Raya’s inclusion in the XI was one of the big talking points before the game. But it seems even though Aaron Ramsdale has been dropped for him, the England skipper approves.

Aaron Ramsdale celebrates brilliant David Raya save

Spotted on Sky Sports after Raya made a stunning 37th minutes save to deny Brennan Johnson, Ramsdale was seen on the Gunners bench giving his reaction to the Spaniard.

But rather than looking annoyed that his replacement had produced such a moment, Ramsdale was spotted applauding the Gunners goalkeeper for the save.

Ramsdale was spotted on camera nodding in approval and clapping his hands above his head at what Raya had just done.