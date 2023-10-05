What VAR were saying during the 2019 Champions League final is now very interesting after Klopp’s comments

Tottenham beat Liverpool on Saturday in controversial circumstances to say the least.

Ange Postecoglou’s side benefitted from a very dodgy VAR call that saw Luis Diaz’s goal wrongly disallowed.

The VAR incident has only been worsened after the audio of the communications between Stockley Park and the referee were released.

This led to Jurgen Klopp calling for the game to be replayed – cue a massive meltdown from all fanbases.

As you can imagine, nobody is acting rationally at the moment, and there have been plenty of shouts from the Spurs side that the 2019 Champions League final should be replayed with both Jan Vertonghen and Jamie Carragher weighing in on that potential debate.

However, what many don’t seem to realise is that the VAR audio from the 2019 Champions League final is readily available, and it paints a very different picture to this weekend’s incident.

Say what you will about that infamous Sissoko handball, the officials involved on the day were adamant that they were ‘100% correct’.

The handball rule has, of course, since changed, but at the time, this was the right call, and therefore calls for this game to be replayed are a bit disingenuous.

Of course, Klopp’s argument for this weekend’s game to be replayed is also slightly ridiculous, but, he does have more right to make that sort of plea than any Spurs fan does regarding the 2019 Champions League final.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

That Sissoko handball was a controversial call, but the officials on the day were convinced they were making the right decision, but with the Diaz goal, they made a clear and obvious error that they realised they made immediately after the incident.

Tottenham vs Liverpool probably shouldn’t be replayed, but this weekend’s game has a much stronger argument to be replayed than the 2019 Champions League final ever had.