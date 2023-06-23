What unnamed Empoli player has just said about Vicario as he prepares to leave for Tottenham

Tottenham appear to be on course to complete the signing of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as Ange Postecoglou gets to reshaping his squad.

Vicario has emerged as the number one goalkeeping choice for Spurs in recent days. A medical is now planned in and all being well, Tottenham plan to announce the signing in the coming days.

Of course, for Tottenham fans, the signing of Vicario comes a bit out of nowhere. Indeed, there’ll be few within the Spurs fanbase with in-depth knowledge of Vicario.

Which is why it’s always interesting to see what people who know him well are saying.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Empoli teammate praises Tottenham new boy Vicario

Discussing Vicario and assessing his credentials, The Athletic have published a report on the goalkeeper this morning.

And while the assessment of his actual on-pitch performances is there for all to see, there is an interesting nugget from a current Empoli player that reveals the type of character Tottenham might be signing here.

The Athletic writes:

“Off the pitch, Vicario — whose nickname is ‘Venom’ — is known for having taken in a Ukrainian family who fled the war and, as one team-mate described him to The Athletic: “Guglielmo deserves the world. He is a great person and professional.”

Certainly, then, it seems Tottenham are getting themselves not just a top player, but a top character and human being.

Things fans love to see

When a relatively unknown signing comes in, supporters love to find out all they can about their club’s new man.

With Vicario, it seems Tottenham fans can rest easy in the knowledge that they’re getting someone who fits the bill on and off the field.

Filling the shoes left by Hugo Lloris will not be easy. But Vicario seems to have a lot going for him and Tottenham fans will hope he can get off to a flier between the sticks.