What Trent Alexander-Arnold did in front of the main stand after yesterday's win over Man United











Trent Alexander-Arnold joined tens of thousands of Liverpool fans in celebrating after a record-breaking victory yesterday.

A report from The Athletic has now shared what the defender did just before he left the field.

Alexander-Arnold and his Liverpool teammates were at their very best against Manchester United yesterday.

They put Erik ten Hag’s side to the sword, and brought them back down to earth after their EFL Cup win last weekend.

The game was tight at half-time, with a brilliantly taken Cody Gakpo goal the only difference between the two sides.

However, six goals in the second-half showed Jurgen Klopp’s side at their ruthless best, as Manchester United simply couldn’t cope.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t had his best season, with his attacking numbers not at their normal levels.

He once again missed out on grabbing a goal or assist, but delivered plenty of dangerous crosses throughout the game.

The 24-year-old also kept the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford quiet, which will do his confidence the world of good.

Alexander-Arnold definitely enjoyed the celebrating with the Liverpool faithful after the game.

It’s a result that could be the catalyst for their return to the top four of the Premier League

Alexander-Arnold spotted celebrating in front of Liverpool’s main stand

The report from The Athletic gives more details on the events that unfolded at Anfield after the game.

‘As Trent Alexander-Arnold left the field, he gazed up at the joyous scenes in the Main Stand and raised seven fingers in celebration,’ the report states.

‘The Liverpool right-back is well versed in what this fierce rivalry means and the look on his face perfectly encapsulated the mood inside Anfield — part euphoria, part astonishment.’

Alexander-Arnold came in for plenty of criticism before yesterday’s game.

His defensive performances are constantly called into question, and Real Madrid certainly put plenty of pressure on the right-back.

However, his attacking threat means opposition sides tend to double up on him on the right, opening up more space on the opposite flank.

This may be why Andy Robertson has more assists than any other player in the league except for Andy Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold very much enjoyed celebrating with the Liverpool fans after the game yesterday.

He’ll be hoping there’s more opportunities to do that before the season ends.

