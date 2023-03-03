Dean Saunders delivers brutal Trent Alexander-Arnold verdict ahead of Liverpool v Manchester United











Liverpool take on Manchester United this weekend and a number of players will be in the spotlight, including a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is having another inconsistent season and once again, his defensive frailties are being highlighted a lot.

This weekend sees Alexander-Arnold come up against his England teammate, Marcus Rashford. Manchester United’s forward is in the form of his life, and ‘Trent’ will know he’s in for a tough afternoon.

Of course, Rashford has got the better of Alexander-Arnold before. He scored twice back in 2018 with the Liverpool man at right-back.

And speaking on TalkSPORT, former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders slammed Alexander-Arnold for seemingly never learning from that mistake.

“Five years ago we watched Marcus Rashford cut inside of Trent Alexander-Arnold and I thought ok, well he’s 19, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, he’ll learn from that. But I’m sorry to say, he just hasn’t seemed to have learnt,” Saunders said.

Saunders went on to further criticise Alexander-Arnold’s defensive game, insisting Rashford will be relishing the chance of facing him.

Jurgen Klopp will know he needs big performances from Alexander-Arnold and others against United. Fresh off the back of their EFL Cup win, the Red Devils will be more confident than ever.

TBR’s View: Alexander-Arnold continues to be picked up on

The problem Trent has now got is that there is such an obvious agenda that every minor error is being picked on.

Saunders is right to identify his defensive weakness and he does make a valid point about the game in 2018.

But, there has to be a time everyone moves on. And in a way, Alexander-Arnold has to help himself with that by producing better performances.

This is a big weekend for both Trent and Liverpool. United are in form, so if they can indeed beat them, it will breathe new life into their season.

