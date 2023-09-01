Aston Villa have now signed defender Clement Lenglet who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from The Athletic has shared more information about the French international defender.

Unai Emery will be delighted with the work his side have done in the transfer window.

Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres have hit the ground running and Youri Tielemans has looked assured when called upon.

Nicolo Zaniolo looks like a sensible addition after Emi Buendia picked up a serious injury and Clement Lenglet has arrived under similar circumstances.

After Tyrone Mings was ruled out following his injury against Newcastle, the club needed one more defender.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Villa decided on Lenglet who was also linked with a return to Tottenham following his loan spell in North London last year.

Now, his old club’s staff have shared how they feel about the 28-year-old defender.

Lenglet joins Villa after Tottenham loan spell

The report from The Athletic shares that Barcelona were prepared to accept a £12.8m bid for Lenglet from Tottenham this summer.

He was seen as a backup option but ultimately, they didn’t act on that interest.

However, they say, ‘On a human level, Lenglet was well thought of at Spurs’.

He never complained about his lack of minutes and was regarded as having ‘the right character’ for the dressing room.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Villa fans will be pleased to hear the feedback from Tottenham staff about Lenglet.

It will be interesting to see what role he plays at Villa Park this season.