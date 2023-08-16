Tottenham Hotspur probably still need another centre-back through the door.

Micky Van de Ven has already joined the north London club, but given that the likes of Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez are out of favour, Spurs could do with another option at the back.

A number of players have been linked including Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo, but, in the end, Spurs may end up going for a more familiar option.

Indeed, links to Clement Lenglet just won’t stop, and according to Tom Barclay, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, there’s still a chance that Lenglet ends up joining Tottenham.

Lenglet could still join

Barclay shared his verdict on Lenglet.

“I think it’s more likely to be someone like Tosin Adarabioyo, but it sounds like he might prefer Monaco. I wouldn’t rule out Clement Lenglet coming back, I know you might have some thoughts on him, but I quite liked him. Maybe it will be someone out of the woodwork, but a new centre-back is likely, not a definite, but a possibility,” Barclay said.

Underwhelming

Look, we don’t think that Lenglet is a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but Tottenham’s defence needed massive surgery this summer.

The north London club needed to really strengthen at the back, but if Lenglet is the only other defensive addition, the only real change at the back will be the addition of Van de Ven.

Tottenham need someone who will be a huge upgrade at the back, and sadly, Lenglet is not the answer.

The £32m defender wasn’t good enough last season, and it’s hard to imagine that he’s drastically improved over the summer.