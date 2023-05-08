What Tottenham insiders are now saying about Pedro Porro since he signed











Tottenham fans are starting to see more quality from Pedro Porro in recent weeks in what’s been a huge bonus for Ryan Mason.

Porro was signed for big money in January but in the main, has struggled as part of a Spurs side who are lacking in consistency and quality.

However, the Spanish full-back has put in a few better performances of late. Going forward, he is starting to show the qualities which convinced Tottenham to splash out in January. A few goals and assists have followed, and he was on hand to provide Harry Kane with the winner this weekend.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Influential

According to a report from The Athletic, Porro’s influence at Tottenham is growing by the week.

The Athletic reports how behind the scenes, there’s a sense that Porro is becoming more and more vocal and subsequently, influential.

Porro is believed to have become a loud presence both off the field and on the touchline. The report touches on how he did similar at Sporting Lisbon and that endeared him to supporters.

For Spurs fans, this will be something they admire. All the Tottenham faithful ask for is a bit of energy and passion.

TBR’s View: Porro will become a good signing

Pedro Porro was brought in for his attacking prowess. It was never about signing him for defensive qualities and Spurs fans are starting to see glimpses of his quality.

The article here about his influence off the pitch is interesting too. Clearly, Porro loves football and wants to win. He has an infectious energy about him and has looked the part at times.

Harry Kane called him ‘fantastic‘ recently. The England skipper will revel in Porro’s balls into the box. And going into next season, it could be a crucial aspect for Tottenham if they want to have any success.