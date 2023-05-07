Harry Kane lauds 'fantastic' £85k-a-week Tottenham player after Crystal Palace game











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has heaped praise on Pedro Porro after his display against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Spurs returned to winning ways in north London on Saturday afternoon thanks to a superb goal from Kane.

The 29-year-old produced an exceptional pass to find Pedro Porro on the right-hand side. Porro then found Kane in the box, who produced a well-taken header to give Spurs the lead just before half-time.

The goal proved to be the difference between the sides and handed Ryan Mason his first win in his second spell as Tottenham’s interim boss.

Kane spoke to Spurs Play after the 1-0 win over Palace and he was full of praise for Porro’s impact on the right-hand side.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Kane impressed by ‘fantastic’ Porro

“Pedro is fantastic,” Kane said. “He’s got a great delivery and as he looked up I think he just saw me there at the back post with a bit of space.

“Perfect ball and I timed my header well just with the slip of the surface, it was nice to see it bounce in.

“But I think he showed great desire without the ball today. We know what he can do with the ball, but he showed great desire against a really tough winger.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Porro has endured a difficult start to life in north London, despite his undeniable quality in the final third.

The £85,000-a-week man has registered two goals and assisted twice in 12 Premier League appearances since his January switch from Sporting Clube de Portugal.

But the defensive side of his game has been far from convincing, which has led to him receiving plenty of criticism.

Yet, he operated in a more advanced role yesterday due to a slight change of system, which certainly benefited the Spaniard.

It’s still early days for Porro, but it’s clear that he is a player with bags of potential. Spurs will be hopeful that a new manager can get the best out of him.

Show all