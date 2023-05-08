What Sporting insiders really think of Pedro Porro after selling him to Tottenham in January











A report has shared what Sporting CP insiders think of Pedro Porro after he joined Tottenham Hotspur.

The Athletic has shared more details on the Spanish defender’s transfer after his January move.

The January transfer window was dominated by the Pedro Porro transfer saga at Tottenham.

Antonio Conte made it clear that he needed a right wing-back for his tactics to work.

He had lost faith in Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty and never really fancied new signing Djed Spence.

Spence ended up being loaned to Stade Rennais on deadline day, while Doherty was released to join Atletico Madrid.

Conte did finally get his man though, with Porro leaving Sporting for Tottenham on an initial loan move.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Spurs have an obligation to buy the 23-year-old for £39m in the summer.

His time at the club didn’t get off to the best start and then the manager that wanted him for so long was sacked.

However, Porro is beginning to find his feet at Tottenham and delivered the all-important cross for Harry Kane on Saturday.

What Sporting insiders think of Porro after Tottenham move

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘At Sporting the view was always that with the right system and players around him, Porro would excel.

‘Under Ruben Amorim, the Sporting wing-backs play almost as wingers — especially in league matches where they are generally dominant — and Porro was helped by having extremely disciplined and positionally aware defensive midfielders next to him, such as Manuel Ugarte and Joao Palhinha, now at Fulham.’

Porro’s reputation has always been as a brilliant attacking wing-back that struggles defensively.

Ryan Mason has identified this and played him in front of Emerson Royal on Saturday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Brazilian has been criticised for his attacking output, and so playing the pair together makes a lot of sense.

It’s also interesting that Porro thrived so much under Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

The Spaniard is clearly still very highly regarded at his old club.

However, he’s not the most versatile defender, and whoever takes over next season will need to adapt to Porro’s strengths, rather than fitting him into their own preferred system.

