Spurs told 'supercoach' may now be 'enthusiastic' about Levy interest











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim over the past few weeks.

In March, Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness, claimed Spurs were ‘at the head’ of the 38-year-old’s list of suitors.

As Tottenham continue to look for a new manager, speculation linking them with the Sporting boss has resurfaced.

Portuguese outlet Record recently claimed that Tottenham will hold talks with the Primeira Liga club over their coach.

In wake of that report, former Lions vice-president Antonio Menezes Rodrigues was interviewed by Radio Renascenca’s Bola Branca.

He said – as transcribed by Sport Witness – that he feels Amorim will stay put for at least one more season.

This is because the ‘supercoach‘ is a man of “strong character and irreproachable ethics”.

However, Rodrigues also acknowledged that the coach could also be “enthusiastic” about Tottenham’s interest.

With that in mind, he said Amorim should “do what’s best for him”.

Our view

Amorim has proven himself to be an outstanding young manager and surely it won’t be long before a big career move beckons.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have gone down the experienced ‘marquee’ manager route and it hasn’t really worked out.

Spurs should go down a similar route to what they did with Mauricio Pochettino, ie getting a talented young manager who’s still building his CV.

As per Herald Scotland, Amorim has been deemed ‘the best Portuguese coach of his generation and one of the most exciting in Europe’.

Tottenham fans would no doubt also welcome a manager who has already vanquished bitter rivals Arsenal in a major competition.

Obviously there are plenty of names doing the rounds regarding the Spurs job, many of them world-class.

It hasn’t been a great season for Tottenham, and the squad really needs an overhaul.

However, there’s no reason why they can’t bounce back next season and beyond, with a top manager at the helm.