What Southampton’s players are saying about Romeo Lavia amid claims Arsenal want him

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shared what Southampton’s players have said about Romeo Lavia amid claims Arsenal want to sign him.

Arsenal look set to push through a couple of huge deals this week as they close in on signing Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Kai Havertz was officially announced as an Arsenal player last week after the German international completed a move from Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to strengthen his squad over the coming weeks after falling short in the race for the Premier League title last season.

Romeo Lavia is one name who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but much will depend on the futures of both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano suggested just yesterday that the Gunners could bid for Lavia should the duo leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

And with Arsenal and Liverpool eyeing a move for the Saints midfielder, Crook has told talkSPORT that his teammates believe he will become a ‘top player’.

What Southampton’s players are saying about Romeo Lavia

“Lavia would bring that [legs],” Crooks said. “It was a difficult season for Southampton really, relegated into the Championship with a whimper really but he was one of their stand-out performers.

“I have spoken to a couple of Southampton players about how he is regarded in the dressing room and they tell me he’s a good lad and will be a top, top player as well.

“He showed leadership qualities in what was a young Southampton side.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Lavia shined in a struggling Southampton side last season, but his form wasn’t enough to keep them in the Premier League.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to be on the move this summer just a year after making the switch to St Mary’s from Manchester City.

Arsenal may need to bolster their midfield further if Xhaka and Partey end up securing moves away from the club. But given their recent spending, it seems unlikely they will make their move before clearing out some players.

Yet, if the Gunners manage to free up some space in their squad and raise the necessary funds, Lavia would be a brilliant addition to the current Arsenal side.

At 19, Lavia is an exciting prospect and would certainly fit the profile of a typical Arsenal signing.