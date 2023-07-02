‘There is interest’: Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal could bid for ‘incredible’ £50m player if Xhaka is sold

Arsenal will make a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer if they eventually lose both Granix Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Lavia is hot property this summer. With Southampton relegated to the Championship, he is being tipped to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

A host of clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all believed to be keen on signing Lavia.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will make their move for Lavia, but only if both Partey and Xhaka are pished through the exit door.

“For Romeo Lavia, it’s important to mention that we know Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping an eye on the situation. But on Lavia, what I told you last week was about the situation of Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

“Arsenal are still there, they are interested in Lavia. But they are now 100% focussed on getting the deals done for both Rice and Timber. But Lavia remains one of the targets in case Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey leave.

“At the moment there is interest but not a bid.”

Lauded by Pep Guardiola as an ‘incredible‘ talent, Lavia is valued by Southampton at around the £50m mark, according to Romano.

Let battle commence

It seems that half the top flight wants to sign Romeo Lavia and it’s easy to see why really. He is a top young player with a huge future in the game.

Arsenal will be attracted to him purely because of his profile. Mikel Arteta and Edu love signing a young player with potential and Lavia is just that.

Of course, it will take a nice bid with a decent sell-on clause to do business here. But Arsenal are going for it in this window and if they do sign Lavia alongside the others they’ve got, then it’s a huge summer.