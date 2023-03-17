What several Arsenal players were spotted doing just before Sporting penalty shoot out











Several Arsenal players were spotted limping before their penalty shootout defeat to Sporting in the Europa League last night.

The Gunners went out of Europe having drawn 1-1 with the Portuguese outfit before Gabriel Martinelli’s missed spot kick sealed their fate.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba went off in the first half, while Gabriel Jesus was withdrawn at half-time as his injury return from injury is managed carefully.

Goal report other players were spotted cramping up and limping at the end of the 120 minutes, just before penalties started.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Several Arsenal players spotted limping before penalty shootout

Going out of Europe may be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal, as it allows them to focus all their energy on the Premier League.

But last night could prove costly, with reports claiming Alex Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel all potentially injured too.

Extra time was the last thing they needed before Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace, although they are struggling and have just sacked Gunners legend Patrick Vieira as manager.

Arteta started the game without Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey playing, but threw them on once the game got to 1-1 to search for a winner.

The Gunners need to make sure the psychological disappointment of the defeat does not linger, and the international break should help them get over it.

It should also limit the amount of club games any injured or struggling players miss, as Arsenal look to move on from a bruising night.