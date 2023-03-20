What Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did in the tunnel during Tottenham's draw with Southampton











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won’t be happy with the nature of Southampton’s first goal on Saturday.

NBC Sports pundit Robbie Earle has now shared what he spotted Hojbjerg doing in the tunnel during the half-time break.

After looking so comfortable for much of the game, Spurs threw away two important points at the weekend.

Pedro Porro, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic thought they’d put their side into a very strong position.

However, two late goals for the hosts meant bottom of the table Southampton earned themselves what could be a vital point.

The result led to an explosive rant from manager Antonio Conte which was only fuelled speculation he might leave the club.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

There is a belief growing within the Spurs squad that he won’t be extending his contract that expires at the end of the season.

However, he may not even last that long if Daniel Levy decides to act during the international break.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did not enjoy a happy return to his old club Southampton with Tottenham at the weekend.

His teammates clearly didn’t grasp what he was trying to tell them during the break as well.

Tottenham star Hojbjerg spotted in the Southampton tunnel

Analysing the game for NBC Sports, Earle said: “I just saw this at half-time, so they’re just in the tunnel, just about to come out for the second-half.

“Watch Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a former Southampton player, watch how he’s saying to his players, ‘Come on, we need to concentrate, we need to get our heads in the game.

“’This is a difficult place to come and get points, we need to be right.’

“So that’s at 45 minutes on the clock, 46 minutes on the clock, this happens [Che Adams equalises].”

It’s a sequence of events that epitomises Tottenham’s recent fortunes, even if they did bounce back from goal to score twice more.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Hojbjerg has done brilliantly for Tottenham since joining from Southampton, but even his form has suffered.

Losing midfield partner Rodrigo Bentancur hasn’t helped, but the team haven’t stepped up in key moments.

Their FA Cup and Champions League exits have only further frustrated fans, who are losing patience with Conte’s style of play.

And even when specifically instructed to remain focused, they let that slip moments after the message had been delivered.

