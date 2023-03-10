What people that know Thomas Tuchel are now saying about him taking the Tottenham job - journalist











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has been discussing the idea of Thomas Tuchel taking charge at Tottenham as speculation continues to grow around Antonio Conte’s future.

Conte appears to be on the brink in north London, and Tuchel has been linked as a potential replacement for the Italian.

However, according to Gold, Tuchel does have some reservations about taking this job on.

Indeed, people close to Tuchel have told Gold that he isn’t sure about joining Spurs due to the fact he doesn’t believe he can win the titles he has elsewhere if he were to become the manager of Tottenham.

Tuchel isn’t sure

Gold shared what he’s heard from people close to Tuchel.

“I know Tuchel said that he was a Spurs fan growing up, but having spoken to some people that know him there is a suggestion that he, a bit like Conte, has reservations over whether he can win the titles he has elsewhere if he were to come to Spurs,” Gold said.

It’s a worry

Tuchel is right to have these concerns about taking the Spurs job. Afer all, it’s 16 years since they won a trophy, and even then that was the League Cup.

Tuchel is a manager who is used to competing for the biggest trophies. He’s won the Champions League and league titles with PSG, while he made numerous cup finals with Chelsea too.

Meanwhile, Spurs have proven time and time again that they’re not able to compete at that sort of level, and Tuchel may feel that he’s best off waiting for a job that will allow him to add to his medal collection rather than joining a team like Tottenham.

Of course, the idea of taking Spurs to the next level is alluring, but with the likes of Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino failing to do just that, Tuchel may view this job as an impossible challenge.

