Tottenham are seriously considering 49-year-old manager and he's actually a Spurs fan











Thomas Tuchel has already said he supports Tottenham since childhood amid links with the hotseat.

The 49-year-old is among the managers being considered as the end of the Antonio Conte era approaches, as per Sky Sports News.

Tuchel has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea in September following the most lavish summer of transfer window spending ever.

And he has been asked about Spurs during his time in charge of both Borussia Dortmund and the Blues, sharing his affection for the club.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After Tuchel’s Dortmund knocked Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs out of the Europa League in March 2016, the German was quoted as saying by the Guardian: “As a little kid in my garden I liked the name Tottenham Hotspur.

“For me to play them in two legs was very special. There are so many friendly people around the club. We deserved to win and it means a lot to me to be the first German team to win here.”

Then, as Chelsea boss, he said in January 2021, as per the Standard: “I want to be very honest. We played the Europa League game with Dortmund at Tottenham and I just explained when I was young there was no daily matches live from Germany so all I could see was two minutes every few weeks.

“Suddenly Tottenham came across on our sports broadcaster and I heard the name Tottenham Hotspur. I have talked about that story. I was young. That was one of my first experiences, I did not know it was a club from London.”

It remains to be seen whether Tuchel’s childhood fanhood for Spurs impacts his choice of a potential new employer this summer.

Spurs have plenty going for them to attract a new manager and the Premier League is where every top boss wants to be right now.

But Spurs fans may also resent another former Chelsea manager, preferring to get someone who is on the way up and hungry.