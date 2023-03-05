What Oleksandr Zinchenko was telling Emile Smith Rowe to do during Arsenal win











Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was seen talking Emile Smith Rowe through the game against Bournemouth yesterday.

A report from The Athletic has described some of the key events from a dramatic day at The Emirates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was forced to call on Emile Smith Rowe much earlier in the game that he would have liked to.

The 22-year-old was on the bench once again, after making a short cameo against Everton on Wednesday.

Leandro Trossard went off injured after 22 minutes, with the Gunners already 1-0 down.

Smith Rowe was given the nod, with both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah unavailable as well.

The England international recorded his first league assist of the season for Thomas Partey on the hour mark.

Unfortunately, his day finished shortly afterwards, as he was substituted for Reiss Nelson.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He looked dejected as he walked down the tunnel, and the last thing any Arsenal fan will want to see is Smith Rowe injured again.

He’s managed just seven league appearances this season, all from the bench.

Zinchenko giving instructions to Smith Rowe during Arsenal win

The Athletic’s report has provided more details on Smith Rowe’s useful cameo.

‘It was partly because of fitness concerns after so long out injured, but Smith Rowe wasn’t quite what Arsenal needed down the left,’ the report states.

‘Oleksandr Zinchenko was often beckoning for him to push wide and stretch the play.

‘Arsenal needed a proper winger, and that’s why Arteta turned to Nelson.’

Zinchenko’s introduction to the Arsenal team this season has allowed Arteta to completely change his tactics in possession.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Ukrainian is so comfortable on the ball he tends to sit inside and function as an extra midfielder.

Smith Rowe is a brilliant playmaker, but whoever functions on the left needs to stretch play out wide.

It’s not the most natural role for Smith Rowe and Zinchenko knows exactly what Arsenal needs out wide.

A report this week from Calciomercato suggested Arsenal could consider cashing in on Smith Rowe.

It would be a surprise to see the academy graduate leave given his huge potential.

However, he needs to put his injury woes behind him, after being forced off once again.

Show all