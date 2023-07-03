Newcastle United will be less upset with missing out on Declan Rice to Arsenal this summer after today’s news.

The club have confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 23-year-old midfielder has reportedly set Newcastle back £55m, making him the club’s second-most expensive signing ever.

Photo by Eóin Noonan – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

After youngster Yankuba Minteh, Tonali is Newcastle’s second signing of the transfer window.

With Minteh already sent on loan to Feyenoord, Tonali is the first player Eddie Howe will be hoping to have an immediate impact on his squad this summer.

However, there was another star midfielder that the Magpies were linked with earlier in the window.

Newcastle hoped to compete with Arsenal for the signature of Declan Rice this summer.

However, he’s always had his heart set on a move to The Emirates and looks set to get his wish very soon.

A report from The Athletic has outlined how Newcastle feel about this upcoming record transfer.

After also missing out on the likes of James Maddison and Felix Nmecha, they’ll be glad to have finally got a deal for Tonali over the line.

Newcastle thoughts on Arsenal signing Rice this summer

The Athletic believe that Newcastle are ‘full of admiration’ for the 24-year-old.

However, the club aren’t in a position to pay £100m for a player or offer wages above £200,000-a-week yet.

Instead, they want to ‘develop and grow’ rather than go all-out to buy the very best players immediately.

However, there is a hope at Newcastle that Tonali could be ‘as good as Rice, maybe better’ one day.

If Tonali does end up being as good for Newcastle as Rice is for Arsenal then they’ve done incredible work this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Italian international is a superb player in his own right.

However, Eddie Howe will also be hoping he can unlock an extra level in the players around him.

Tonali could also allow Bruno Guimaraes to play in a more advanced role next season.

Given his nine goal involvements from the base of midfield last year, it will be interesting to see what he’s capable of playing further up the pitch.