What Mo Salah is going to have to do if he is to leave Liverpool today

Saudi Arabia are trying to lure Mo Salah from Liverpool today and reports have emerged of a huge £150m bid for the Reds star.

That huge bid is believed to have been rejected by the club but Saudi chiefs are going to come back with more, according to other reports.

Liverpool now face a huge decision on Salah with just hours of the window remaining. The Egyptian has apparently made it clear he is not entirely disinterested in a move to the Middle East and at 31, Liverpool know he has a max value somewhere.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the only way Salah is leaving Liverpool today is if he actively tries to force the move through himself.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

The Mail claims that Liverpool have been keeping an eye on potential replacements for Salah if he does go.

But as it stands, the player himself would need to force the issue and show Liverpool that he wants out.

It remains to be seen what Salah will indeed go with. He is being offered huge money over in Saudi and with the Reds having lost a couple of big name players already, there is clearly encouragement there for the powers that be to keep bidding.

Salah has been integral for Liverpool once more this season and Jurgen Klopp is desperate to keep his man.