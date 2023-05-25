What Mikel Arteta has been encouraging Arsenal players to do in the team hotel before matches











Mikel Arteta had some interesting ideas for what he wanted his Arsenal players to do in the team hotel before matches.

A report from The Telegraph has shared details about some of the things the Spanish coach has implemented this season.

It’s safe to say that it’s been a successful season for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

Although they fell short in their title challenge against Manchester City, they comfortably qualified for the Champions League.

Not only that, but they did so by playing some magnificent football at times.

Arteta has built one of the most exciting young squads in Europe.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are already playing brilliant football at relatively young ages.

The report has shared what Arteta asked his players to do in the team hotel ahead of Arsenal matches.

The key appears to be keeping the squad relaxed ahead of some incredibly high-pressure games.

Arteta’s plans in Arsenal team hotel

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘Take Arsenal’s pre-match activities, for example.

‘Throughout the season, he and his coaching staff have encouraged his players to play games — including things like dodgeball and “spot the difference” — in the hotel before a match.’

Mikel Arteta’s plans appear to make a lot of sense on paper.

Given the scrutiny on his players, especially when the title race was in full swing, any distraction would have been welcomed.

Sitting in a hotel room scrolling through social media is unlikely to be ideal preparation for any player.

His proposed activities would also have been great team bonding exercises.

It’s been clear on the pitch this season that the Arsenal squad get along really well.

Whether the activities Arsenal proposed in Arsenal’s team hotel have played a role in that can’t be confirmed.

However, they’re unlikely to have harmed the squad.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon and more new signings on the way, team building is going to be an important factor once again.

Thankfully, Arsenal’s main transfer target is already close with one of the club’s most important players.

