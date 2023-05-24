Declan Rice reacts as Bukayo Saka extends Arsenal contract











Arsenal transfer target Declan Rice is buzzing over Gunners star Bukayo Saka extending his Emirates Stadium contract.

The West Ham midfielder, who looks likely to leave his current club this summer, is heavily linked to Arsenal at the moment.

The Gunners seemingly want to put a bid in, but it will no doubt be less than the £120million price tag the Hammers have placed on him.

The England international has gone onto social media to show his love for the latest news at Arsenal, which saw them tie down one of their stars to the club long-term.

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Declan Rice buzzing over Arsenal news

The latest news to come out of Arsenal is great as they have managed to get Bukayo Saka to sign a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old has been on fire this season, scoring 13 goals and picking up 11 assists in the Premier League this campaign.

The new contract sees him extend his stay until 2027. His previous contract was due to expire next summer so this is huge news for the club.

Following this news, Bukayo Saka went to Instagram to post his excitement at signing the new deal. He stated that it was an honour to sign the long-term deal.

Declan Rice saw the post and sent a brilliant four-word message as he reacted to this news. The England midfielder said: “Congrats Brother. Fully Deserved”.

Saka definitely deserves this new deal and this verdict from Rice will no doubt see a lot of Arsenal fans excitedly react and hope he joins Saka at the club.

It will no doubt be a huge summer for Arsenal. They want to massively bolster their squad. This is to make sure that they don’t fall out of the title race at the final hurdle like this season.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)