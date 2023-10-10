What many people inside Arsenal are now saying about William Saliba

Many people inside Arsenal are reportedly convinced that they would’ve won the Premier League title last season if William Saliba hadn’t suffered an injury.

The Gunners were absolutely outstanding last season. They went toe-to-toe with Manchester City for most parts of the campaign, but sadly, they collapsed right at the end. Saliba’s injury played a big part.

Many at Arsenal think William Saliba’s injury cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Arsenal spent over two-thirds of the campaign on top of the Premier League table last season.

The Gunners were arguably the best team in the country. Almost every one of their players delivered, and William Saliba was probably the most important one of them all.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal back in 2019, but last season was actually his debut campaign in the Premier League. He was thrown in on the opening day of the season, and he hit the ground running.

Saliba was absolutely incredible last season, and even though he was only 21 then, he was up there with the best defenders in the country.

In March, Arsenal’s worst fears came true. Saliba suffered a back injury in the game against Sporting Lisbon, and that was the last time he played.

The Gunners really struggled without him at the back, and The Daily Mail now claim that many inside Arsenal feel Saliba’s injury and absence is the reason why they did not win the Premier League title last season.

Mikel Arteta needs to keep Saliba fit

Arsenal have a number of players who are integral to their squad, but we feel William Saliba is their most important player by a distance.

The Frenchman is a sensational talent. He is already one of the best defenders in Europe, and Arsenal rarely ever come out second-best when he starts a game.

Saliba has been suffering with a toe problem at Arsenal, but he has continued to play. He was tremendous against Manchester City despite the injury, but he has withdrawn from the France squad to recover over the next two weeks.

Arsenal need to keep a close eye on Saliba. They need him for the entirety of this campaign if they want to have any chance of winning the title ahead of Manchester City.