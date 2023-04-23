Pundit Ashley Williams believes Arsenal are struggling without William Saliba











Pundit Ashley Williams believes current Premier League leaders Arsenal are struggling without defender William Saliba.

The centre-back picked up an injury in March and despite the club and player’s best attempts to get him fit, he is still on the sidelines.

A possible return date for Saliba is still unknown, as reported by Football London, and no doubt this will worry the Arsenal fan base.

With just over a month left of the season and Manchester City closing in on the Gunners, the club will hope that Saliba can feature and help them lift the trophy.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pundit Williams was on Match of the Day this weekend (22/04/2022). During the programme, Arsenal was discussed following their 3-3 draw to Southampton.

Williams went on to say that Arsenal are struggling without William Saliba. He said: “They are obviously a lot better with him in it (the team). They just don’t look the same team when he’s not on the pitch.”

The pundit is definitely right. Since Saliba’s injury on March 12th, Arsenal have won two games, lost one and drawn three. In their six games before this poor run, Arsenal won four, drew one and lost one.

If Arsenal continue to not look the same team without Saliba, then they will no doubt lose out on the title.

Manager Mikel Arteta clearly knows how key he is for the club. This season, the manager hailed Saliba, calling him “exceptional”.

With Manchester City so experienced in winning the Premier League, Arsenal missing a key player is not what they need. Pep Guardiola has managed to reduce the gap between the two sides. If Manchester City win their two games in hand then they will go above the Gunners.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

