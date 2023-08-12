What Liverpool owners are now preparing to do as Chelsea near Caicedo deal

It’s going to end up being a nightmare week for Liverpool by the looks of things as they face missing out on both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea look set to finally win the race for Caicedo after agreeing to pay £115m, while the Blues could also snap up Lavia from Southampton ahead of the Reds.

For Liverpool, it’s proving a hugely frustrating time, especially as Jurgen Klopp revealed a deal to sign Caicedo had actually been agreed.

And now, according to the Mirror, Liverpool owner John W Henry is preparing to fly into the country for a showdown with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

It’s claimed that Henry will be visiting Stamford Bridge for the Reds’ opening game of the season tomorrow. And with it, there’s a chance for him to lock horns with Boehly.

Henry and FSG are believed to be enraged by Brighton’s behaviour in the Caicedo deal. After agreeing to pay over £100m, the Reds now feel that Brighton have gone back on their agreement by allowing Chelsea back in.

Liverpool are in the hunt for new midfielders but with Caicedo and Lavia both off to Chelsea, it now looks like they’ll need new targets.

FSG have every right to be fuming here

For all the stick FSG have had off of Liverpool fans, you do feel for them a bit here. They’d opened the chequebook to the tune of £100m+ and have now been done over it seems.

Sure, in football, highest bids often win. But it does seem that Brighton have played the game a bit here, not that there is too much wrong with that.

Liverpool will need further signings soon. Klopp will no doubt be pushing but as it stands, it seems like Lavia and Caicedo are both going to London.