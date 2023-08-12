Journalist provides brand new update on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea or Liverpool

The saga around Moises Caicedo moving to either Liverpool or Chelsea is expected to conclude this weekend it seems.

Caicedo is the subject of a bidding war at the moment. But after Liverpool agreed a £111m fee for him, it now looks like the midfielder might be off to Chelsea.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Caicedo has remained in and around London waiting for the Blues to bid. And to the disappointment of Jurgen Klopp, it now looks Caicedo is indeed going to be a Chelsea player.

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, Caicedo will now snub Liverpool and complete a move to Chelsea, who will pay £115m for him.

Chelsea’s huge bid will bring an end to one of the longest and, frankly, most ridiculous transfer sagas of the entire summer.

In the end, it looks like the Blues are going to be paying even more than they initially were reluctant to earlier in the window.

For Brighton, this is simply remarkable business.

Caicedo now best deliver

Can you imagine Chelsea now if Caicedo moves and ends up being a poor signing? It will be quite ridiculous really.

Thankfully for Blues fans, Caicedo has proven himself to be quite the player anyway and should, in theory, be a brilliant signing for the club.

Chelsea look like they’ve finally got their man but at a heavy price. Whether or not they now get Romeo Lavia as well, remains to be seen.

For Liverpool, it looks like it might be back to the old drawing board.